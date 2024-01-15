Triumph Capital Management Acquires 1,131 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,734 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 7,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Vicus Capital lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 13,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. 2,797,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,489. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $32.06 and a one year high of $36.44.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.