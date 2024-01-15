Tranquility Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,832 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of RSP traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $156.05. 5,568,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,184,245. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $133.34 and a fifty-two week high of $158.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.10.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.