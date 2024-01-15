Tranquility Partners LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Tranquility Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,637 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the second quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT traded up $1.78 during trading on Monday, hitting $209.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $97.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.19. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.85.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

