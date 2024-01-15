Tranquility Partners LLC Has $591,000 Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 11.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 144.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 22,938 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 17.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,413,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,272,000 after purchasing an additional 207,004 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Service Co. International during the third quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,203,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Service Co. International alerts:

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John H. Faulk sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.51, for a total transaction of $88,591.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,064.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.29, for a total transaction of $638,396.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 108,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,644,816.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,809 shares of company stock valued at $9,919,708 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of SCI traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,089. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $74.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.78 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Service Co. International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

About Service Co. International

(Free Report)

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Co. International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Co. International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.