Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. IQVIA makes up approximately 1.5% of Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 59,295.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 57,650,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,958,182,000 after purchasing an additional 57,553,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,451,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,899,660,000 after purchasing an additional 207,148 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 19.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,907,023 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $875,861,000 after purchasing an additional 102,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,844,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $582,814,000 after purchasing an additional 29,537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IQVIA from $262.00 to $239.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

IQVIA Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE IQV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $213.85. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,211. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.42 and a 1 year high of $241.86. The stock has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 35.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $216.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $212.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.08. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.