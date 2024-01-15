Tranquility Partners LLC Grows Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 233,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 30,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.9% during the second quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 23,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Private LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,064,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Performance

Shares of RDVY stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, hitting $50.82. 625,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 756,456. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.82. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $41.98 and a one year high of $52.16.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3421 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

