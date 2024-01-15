Tranquility Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,672.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.27. 3,596,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,254,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

