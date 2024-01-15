Tranquility Partners LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,994,000 after buying an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,786,000 after buying an additional 965,226 shares during the period.

Shares of IWS stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $114.42. The stock had a trading volume of 364,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,433. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

