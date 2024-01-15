Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 450 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 113,180.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 334,806,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,376,843,000 after buying an additional 334,510,840 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,124,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $585,108,000 after acquiring an additional 50,291,574 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769,881 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,333,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $197,944,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $193.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,992,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,500,355. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $205.49.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.