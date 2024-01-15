Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 2,305 Shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,767 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of New Mountain Finance worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 26,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 2.6% during the third quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 43,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 77,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. 32.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Stock Down 0.2 %

NMFC traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.89. The stock had a trading volume of 284,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,944. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. New Mountain Finance Co. has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $13.23.

New Mountain Finance Cuts Dividend

New Mountain Finance ( NASDAQ:NMFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The business had revenue of $94.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.71 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 34.58%. On average, research analysts predict that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.93%. New Mountain Finance’s payout ratio is presently 113.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, and mezzanine securities.

