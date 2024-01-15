Tranquility Partners LLC Buys 185 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,225 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $148.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,992 shares. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.13.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.