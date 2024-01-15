Tranquility Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VB stock traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $207.39. 572,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719,156. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.07.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

