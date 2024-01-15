Tranquility Partners LLC Acquires 1,007 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Athena Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 385.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 38,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,763,000 after acquiring an additional 30,405 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VV traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.06. 162,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,389. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.03. The company has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.63 and a 12-month high of $219.90.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

