Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) PT Raised to $94.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $78.00 to $94.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TOL. Wolfe Research raised shares of Toll Brothers from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $99.14.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $101.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.62. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $105.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.39. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Toll Brothers will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.78%.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total transaction of $997,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,934,488.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 130,033 shares in the company, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $3,109,723 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 491.3% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 494 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

