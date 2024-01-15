TKO Group (NYSE:TKO) & Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Head-To-Head Survey

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) and TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

43.7% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of TKO Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.1% of Endeavor Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of TKO Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Endeavor Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. TKO Group pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Endeavor Group pays out 68.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. TKO Group pays out 18.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endeavor Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 TKO Group 0 1 6 0 2.86

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Endeavor Group and TKO Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Endeavor Group presently has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 35.88%. TKO Group has a consensus price target of $108.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.47%. Given TKO Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TKO Group is more favorable than Endeavor Group.

Risk and Volatility

Endeavor Group has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TKO Group has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endeavor Group and TKO Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endeavor Group $5.27 billion 3.10 $129.13 million $0.35 67.29 TKO Group $1.29 billion 10.33 $195.59 million $1.29 59.78

TKO Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Endeavor Group. TKO Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Endeavor Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Endeavor Group and TKO Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endeavor Group 2.41% -0.87% -0.31% TKO Group 7.12% 7.37% 4.76%

Summary

TKO Group beats Endeavor Group on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company worldwide. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events. The Events, Experiences & Rights segment provides services to live events, including sporting events, fashion, art fairs and music, culinary, and lifestyle festivals. This segment also produces and distributes sports video programming, as well as operates events on behalf of third parties. The Representation segment offers services to talent across entertainment, sports, and fashion, such as actors, directors, writers, athletes, models, musicians, and other artists in various mediums. This segment provides brand strategy, marketing, advertising, public relations, analytics, digital, activation, and experiential services to corporate and other clients; intellectual property licensing services to a portfolio of entertainment, sports, and consumer product brands; and content development, production, financing, sales, and advisory services for television properties, documentaries, feature films, and podcasts. The Sports Data & Technology segment delivers live streaming and data feeds for sports events to sportsbooks, rightsholders, and media partners, as well as on-demand virtual sports products and front-end solutions, including the UFC Event Centre. This segment also specializes in betting engine products, services and technology, processing various bets annually, as well as trading, pricing, and risk management tools; player account and wallet solutions; front-end user experiences and user interfaces; and content offerings, such as BetBuilder, DonBest pricing feeds, and a sports content aggregation platform. The company was founded in 1898 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

About TKO Group

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets. The company engages in the corporate sponsorships and advertising business, which offers sale of in-venue and in-broadcast advertising assets, content product integration, and digital impressions. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, New York. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc.

