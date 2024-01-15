The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock Holdings Lessened by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lowered its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 436.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Shares of KHC stock opened at $37.68 on Monday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $30.68 and a one year high of $42.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Kraft Heinz’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Miguel Patricio sold 131,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $4,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 992,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,717,702.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 13,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $463,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 153,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

