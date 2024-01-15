The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Update

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 193,200 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 181,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

The India Fund Price Performance

Shares of IFN stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.24. The company had a trading volume of 199,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,522. The India Fund has a twelve month low of $14.40 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.11.

The India Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The India Fund

The India Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFN. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the second quarter valued at about $78,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund in the first quarter valued at about $94,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,869 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The India Fund by 129,287.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.11% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

