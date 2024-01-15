The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Price Target to $29.00

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FLYW. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Flywire from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Flywire in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Flywire in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Flywire from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Flywire has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $34.92.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. Flywire has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $35.80. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.07 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.15.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $123.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flywire will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael Massaro sold 11,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $332,253.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 966,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,025,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 3,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $89,832.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,004,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,892 in the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Flywire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 12,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flywire by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,038,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,082,000 after purchasing an additional 37,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,147,000. 92.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

