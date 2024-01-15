The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Price Target to $340.00

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $340.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Public Storage from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an equal weight rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $302.86.

PSA stock opened at $295.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.17. Public Storage has a one year low of $233.18 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a market capitalization of $51.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 109.99%.

In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total value of $1,296,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Public Storage by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,580,000 after buying an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

