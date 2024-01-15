The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target to $13.00

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on MAC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and an average price target of $13.25.

Get Macerich alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Macerich

Macerich Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $15.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.17. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.77 and a 12-month high of $16.54.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($1.66). The firm had revenue of $218.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.63 million. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macerich Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -43.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Macerich by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Macerich by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 7,444 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Macerich by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 295,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 16,588 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.