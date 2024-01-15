The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Price Target to $129.00

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $126.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Boise Cascade in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $121.20.

Boise Cascade Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $132.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.74. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $133.52.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $5.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total value of $170,575.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,695.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boise Cascade

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,609,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $459,180,000 after buying an additional 191,595 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,673,313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $481,538,000 after buying an additional 43,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,124,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,403,000 after buying an additional 43,014 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,820,000 after purchasing an additional 178,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,646 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

