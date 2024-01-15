The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 344,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 64,505,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Crypto Stock Down 22.2 %

OTCMKTS CRCW traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.00. 77,393,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,676,813. Crypto has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.30.

About Crypto

The Crypto Company, through its subsidiaries, provides consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Malibu, California.

