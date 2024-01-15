The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Given New $39.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CG. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a market perform rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.33.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CG opened at $39.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.86 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $42.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.11.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $776.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $835.81 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The Carlyle Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 241.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 86,914 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,814,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DMC Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

