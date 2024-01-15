The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by HF Advisory Group LLC

HF Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 4,568 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth about $369,000. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Boeing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.63.

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA traded down $4.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $217.70. The stock had a trading volume of 11,285,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,274,777. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.32, a PEG ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.41 and its 200 day moving average is $218.09. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.25 and a fifty-two week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.01 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -5.97 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

