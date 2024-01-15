The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Short Interest Update

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 602,500 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 832,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 180,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In related news, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $130,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,148,272. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian K. Walz sold 2,606 shares of Andersons stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,214,825 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Andersons

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Andersons in the first quarter worth about $515,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 12.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Andersons by 5.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,010,000 after buying an additional 19,978 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Andersons by 9.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Andersons Stock Performance

Shares of ANDE remained flat at $52.50 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 196,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70 and a beta of 0.72. Andersons has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $58.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.39). Andersons had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Andersons will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

