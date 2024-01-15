Tharisa (LON:THS) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 130 ($1.66) target price on the stock.

Tharisa Stock Performance

Shares of LON THS opened at GBX 63 ($0.80) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.20. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 51.95 ($0.66) and a 52-week high of GBX 111 ($1.41). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 69.05. The stock has a market cap of £189.01 million, a P/E ratio of 300.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Tharisa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,904.76%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

