TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Price Target Raised to $45.00

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $41.00 to $45.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TGTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut TG Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TG Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.14.

TG Therapeutics Stock Performance

TGTX opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -56.32 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.53, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TG Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.41.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TG Therapeutics

In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 47,867 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.91, for a total transaction of $809,430.97. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 606,969 shares in the company, valued at $10,263,845.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $333,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 237,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,514,467.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TG Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $157,187,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 47.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606,679 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,560 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $40,380,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TG Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $11,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

