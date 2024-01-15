Terra (LUNA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $51.12 Million

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Terra coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.72 or 0.00001696 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a total market capitalization of $444.16 million and approximately $51.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001352 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000904 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 616,634,774 coins. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

