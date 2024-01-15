TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target Increased to $21.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $19.00 to $21.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TIXT. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on TELUS International (Cda) from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.73.

Shares of TELUS International (Cda) stock opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $648.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.55. TELUS International has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $24.52.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The firm had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.55 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TELUS International will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 14.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,536,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,798,000 after purchasing an additional 699,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the second quarter valued at about $10,278,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 451.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 458,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after purchasing an additional 375,544 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 203.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 500,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,124,000 after purchasing an additional 335,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the third quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

