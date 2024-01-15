TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Raised to $45.00

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $31.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

TTGT has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on TechTarget from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on TechTarget from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.00.

TTGT opened at $34.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 9.27, a quick ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $987.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.36 and a beta of 1.02. TechTarget has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $52.95.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. Research analysts predict that TechTarget will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,959,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $59,490,000 after purchasing an additional 34,024 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,372,827 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,679,000 after purchasing an additional 190,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation.

