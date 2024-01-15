Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $5.22 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total value of $2,530,588.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matt Fortin sold 3,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.85, for a total transaction of $2,530,588.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,662.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,167 shares of company stock worth $4,685,312 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 0.6 %

W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $842.12. 168,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $810.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $753.59. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $544.95 and a twelve month high of $844.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.85 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 58.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 36.37 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $775.25.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

