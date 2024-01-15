Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,394 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter worth $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,217,000 after buying an additional 84,238 shares during the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.88. 871,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454,978. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.70 and a 1 year high of $79.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on FTV. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.15.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

