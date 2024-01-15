Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 6,933 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,933 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Newport Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $4,737,000. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 497.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after buying an additional 54,597 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,803,000 after buying an additional 11,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. The company had a trading volume of 4,344,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,067. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.25 and a 200 day moving average of $50.15. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.93 and a 12 month high of $50.45.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.