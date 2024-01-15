Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,921 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on UNP. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, October 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,099,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $222.00 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,133,532. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,297 shares in the company, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $237.71. 3,018,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,889. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.69 and a 1 year high of $246.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $231.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 49.14% and a net margin of 26.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.90%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.