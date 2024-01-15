Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $4.34 Million Position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,342 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period.

DFAU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.17. The stock had a trading volume of 845,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 522,011. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $26.86 and a twelve month high of $33.44.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

