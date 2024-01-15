Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $2.06 Million Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,793 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 72,177.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 119,173,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,273,046,000 after buying an additional 119,008,926 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CF Industries by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Industries by 221.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,825,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,268 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CF Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,602,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Down 2.0 %

CF traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.19. 1,621,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,689. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.08 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.11. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

