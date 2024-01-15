Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Buys 293 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Port Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.6% during the second quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.0% during the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.7% during the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. 4.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research raised Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 2.0 %

PSX stock traded up $2.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $132.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,909,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,633. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $138.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.82. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

