Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 2,727 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,511 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 19.7% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 33.3% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 7,817 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 10.7% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 86,974 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,390 shares in the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.56. 18,774,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,149,789. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.14 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average of $34.99.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Tigress Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.62.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

