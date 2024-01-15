Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 25,996 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,996 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up 1.1% of Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 62.5% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMD traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $146.56. 48,293,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,533,277. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.26 and a 12 month high of $151.05. The company has a market capitalization of $234.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,221.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMD. Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.06.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

