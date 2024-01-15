TD Securities Lowers Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Price Target to $23.00

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) had its price objective cut by TD Securities from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PRMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Primo Water in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Primo Water from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primo Water presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PRMW opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.31 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 5.14%. Analysts predict that Primo Water will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.24%.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Primo Water in the third quarter worth about $33,135,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,600,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Primo Water in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,126,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primo Water by 475.4% during the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,578,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Primo Water by 9.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,581,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,030,000 after buying an additional 1,031,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

