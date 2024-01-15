TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 513 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,386,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,539,922. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $143.34 and a 12 month high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

