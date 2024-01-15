TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 206 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,161 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after acquiring an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $911,554,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at $397,678,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in American Express by 162.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $289,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AXP shares. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies raised shares of American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.21.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at $14,040,295.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of AXP stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $182.04. 3,366,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,078. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.39. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $189.51. The stock has a market cap of $132.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The payment services company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.34. American Express had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Express will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.51%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

