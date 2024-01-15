TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 14,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $116.41. The company had a trading volume of 402,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,733. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $113.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.34. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $102.66 and a 52-week high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.189 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

