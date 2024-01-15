TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,918 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 315,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,918 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $7,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 484,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,611. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $24.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.26.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

