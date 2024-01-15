TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $2,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 139.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 15,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, hitting $115.53. 596,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,278. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.61. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $104.17 and a 12-month high of $131.07.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.