TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,942 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,388,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,772,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,189. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.37 and a one year high of $50.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.59.

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

