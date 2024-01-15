TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $70.07 Million Stock Position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,059,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,778 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF makes up approximately 8.9% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.82% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $70,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DFUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 106,476.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,747,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,634,000 after purchasing an additional 45,704,805 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $384,439,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,266,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,436,403 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,144,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,790,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $36.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,922. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 52 week low of $31.56 and a 52 week high of $37.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.90.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

