TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen by 42.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,924 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Amgen by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 6,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 77.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 217,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,527,000 after buying an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 17,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,659,959.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total value of $572,270.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,968,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen stock traded up $3.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $306.51. 1,567,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,122. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $211.71 and a 52 week high of $311.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $278.70 and its 200-day moving average is $263.28.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 28.20% and a return on equity of 165.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

