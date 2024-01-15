TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,303 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for about 3.2% of TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $25,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 681.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.42. The stock had a trading volume of 190,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,522. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.16 and a one year high of $53.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

