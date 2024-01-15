TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

NYSE KMB traded up $0.35 on Monday, reaching $124.17. 1,201,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,683,478. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $147.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMB. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.79.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

